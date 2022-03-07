SCRIBA, NY – Thomas Andrew Adams, 70, of Scriba, New York, died March 6, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Syracuse, New York.

Born in Syracuse, he was the son of the late William and Mary (Poreotis) Adams. Thomas was a graduate of Bishop Ludden High School and later received his Associate’s Degree from Onondaga Community College.

He served in the US Coast Guard from 1970 until 1974 when he was honorably discharged.

Thomas worked for National Grid, as a Relay Tester, for 30 years.

Thomas had a natural curiosity and loved to learn new things. He could often be found tinkering with a car engine, and he loved motorcycles. He also adored his family and his friends, and he enjoyed being retired.

Thomas is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Maureen (Busteed) Adams, his daughter Kristen Adams of Oswego, and son Eric Adams of Buford, GA. Also surviving are his brother Mark Adams of Virginia Beach, VA, sisters Mary Schneider of Rochester and Veronica Giarratano of Florida, and his beloved grandchildren Keaton and Caleigh Adams.

He was predeceased by his brothers, William, James, and Peter Adams, as well as his sisters, Barbara Boyle and Margaret Adams.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the VA Home Based Services Staff and VA Hospital ICU staff as well as the Spinal Cord Injury Unit (SCI) for all of their compassion, professionalism, and support throughout this difficult time.

Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. A funeral service will follow, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street Oswego.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations, in Thomas’s name, to the Wounded Warriors at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org or Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation https://www.christopherreeve.org

Spring burial will be held in Peck’s Cemetery, Scriba on a date to be announced. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...