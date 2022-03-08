OSWEGO – Timothy J. Cahill, 81, of Oswego, New York, passed at home, surrounded by his loving family, on March 6, 2022.

Born and raised in Oswego, he was the son of the late Jennings and Jane (McCaffrey) Cahill.

Tim was employed by the city of Oswego Department of Public Works as a heavy equipment operator, for 30 years. He had a passion for classic cars, was an avid race fan who followed NASCAR, and never missed a race at the Oswego Speedway. He was also an animal lover and enjoyed working on his Koi fish pond.

Timothy loved Christmas and playing Santa for family and friends. Tim adored his family, but his pride and joy was his Granddaughter Emma. He was considered one of the favorite Uncles. Tim was the life of the party and lit up every room he walked into. He loved to joke and pull pranks and he always enjoyed a good laugh.

Timothy is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Patricia (Dwyer) Cahill, and his children Susan Sweeney of Syracuse, TJ (Patty) Cahill of Colorado, RJ (Pam) Cahill of Oswego, Cathy Holmes Wiggens of Oswego, Lorie (Charles) Burger of Oswego, Jennifer (Darrell) Cory of Oswego, Thomas Cahill of Oswego, and his sister Susan Haynes of Pulaski.

Also surviving are 14 beloved grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Timothy was predeceased by his brothers William, Robert “Roxie,” Dean, and Martin “Gus” Cahill, his sisters Nancy Bugow, Judith Leone and Ellen VanHorn, and his Aunt Nancy McCaffrey.

Family and friends are invited to call from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. A funeral service will follow with Father Morisette.

The family would like contributions to go to Oswego County Hospice, at Friends of Oswego County Hospice, Inc. P.O. Box 102 Oswego New York 13126 in Timothy’s name.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

