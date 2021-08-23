OSWEGO – V. Jean Sanders, 88, of Oswego, passed on August 21, 2021.

Born and raised in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Violet (Porter) Horr.

Mrs. Sanders attended Oswego Schools and was self-employed as a Seamstress. She met and married her husband of 31years, Earl E. Sanders Jr. and raised their family in Oswego. V. Jean loved to crochet and sew, and also enjoyed bowling. She was very active in Eastern Star and served as a past matron. Her family was her pride and joy. She enjoyed spending time and making memories with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Sanders is survived by four children, her daughters Cynthia Sanders and Marilynn (Donald) Haynes, and sons Earl III “Skip” and Carl (Theresa) Sanders all of Oswego, her son in law Veryl Briglin, and two siblings Fred (Cynthia Crawley) Orr and Barbara Perfetti. She also leaves behind ten grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Earl Jr., daughter Betty Briglin and a grandchild.

Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, August 26, 2021, from 11-1 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. at the funeral home and burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

