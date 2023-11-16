OSWEGO – Victoria Beth Bartlett, 60, of Oswego, passed surrounded by her loving family on November 15, 2023.

Born and raised in Oswego, Victoria was the daughter of the late Sebastian and Mary (Clark) Stevens.

Victoria was a graduate of Oswego High School. She worked in Auxiliary Services at Suny Oswego for more than 12 years and at Loretto Heights as a cook for 29 years.

Victoria loved all things purple. She loved to have a good time, valued her relationships, and enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She also loved to shop and take trips to the casino. Victoria always put 100% into the people she loved and all the things she enjoyed.

Victoria is survived by her loving sons George (Alexandra) Sweeting III of Minetto and Ty Sweeting of Fulton, her brothers James “Thomas” Stevens of Florida and Louis Stevens (Analyn Brennan) of Town of Oswego, her sisters Jayne (Eugene) Wickeresty of NC, Kathy (Robert) Clark of Oswego and Mary Ann (Ray) Kimball of Town of Oswego, her grandson Bowie Sweeting, and brother in law John Murray.

In addition to her parents, Victoria was preceded in death by her granddaughter Presley Sweeting, her brother Micheal Stevens, and her sister Jean Murray.

Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Monday, November 20, 2023, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. Donations can be made in Victoria’s name to Peaceful Remedies, East 24 McCrobie Civic Center 41 Lake Street Oswego, NY 13126 or peacefulremediesoswego.com Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...