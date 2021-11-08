OSWEGO – Wendy Ogden, 49, of Oswego, New York, died on November 2, 2021.

Born in Watertown, New York, she was the daughter of Robert Robarge and Delia (Rick) Compo Bellomo. Wendy attended Cayuga Community College and earned her LPN at Onondaga County BOCES. Wendy was an LPN and was employed by St. Francis in Oswego.

Wendy was a beautiful, sassy redhead who will be missed and cherished by so many. She was very proud of her children, and she loved her family and friends. She was very creative and crafty. She also enjoyed gardening and was an animal lover her whole life. Wendy enjoyed long drives through the country, walks by the lake, and beautiful Lake Ontario sunsets.

In addition to her parents, Wendy is survived by her children Mikayla and Perrin, and their father Randall Ogden, her stepbrother Rick Bellomo, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many close friends.

A funeral service for friends and family will be held at 11 am on Thursday, November 11 at 11 a.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street.

