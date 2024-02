GRANBY, NY – Aimee Marie Hilliard, 56, of Granby, New York, died Sunday July 10, 2022 in University Hospital after a strong fought battle with her illness.

Aimee was born in Niagara Falls, New York, the daughter of the late John and Dolores (Tryon) D’Angelo. Aimee moved from Niagara Falls to Granby 13 years ago. She received her under graduate degree, and her master’s degree, in education from Canisius College, Buffalo, New York.

Aimee worked for New York State Department of Labor, Fulton as a labor service representative, until August 2021. She was a past member of the American Zoo Keepers Association, and a communicant of St. Mary’s Church, Baldwinsville. Aimee enjoyed tending to her bird feeders and watching the birds, as well as gardening. Her husband and their precious children were the absolute most important part of her life.

Aimee is survived by her husband of 25 years William Hilliard II of Granby, and their children William Hilliard III of Granby, Emilie Hilliard of Granby, and her brother Jay D’Angelo of Niagara Falls.

Celebration of Life will be private. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar Funeral Home Inc. 224 w. 2nd. St. S. Fulton.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...