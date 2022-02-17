OSWEGO – Alan L. “Big Al” Wood, 74, of Oswego, New York, died unexpectedly February 12, 2022 at his home.

He was born in Syracuse, New York, to the late Robert and Audrey (Lamson) Wood of Cardiff, New York. After graduating from Lafayette High School, Alan joined the United States Army. He served in Vietnam and upon returning to home he continued his service teaching as an active reservist, retiring with the rank of Major. Alan continued his education at Morrisville College. He finished his education at Husson University where he earned his Toque Blanche (Chef Hat.)

Alan came to Oswego in 1977 to become the Food Service Director at Oswego Hospital. He was the owner and operator of The Crown and Feather Tavern, Oswego. After that, Alan worked at J. Fitz Patrick Nuclear Plant and Entergy Northeast, Scriba, New York, until his retirement in 2011.

Alan was an active member of several fraternal organizations including the Elks, Moose, American Legion and the Oswego VFW. He was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star having served as Patron seven times. Alan’s love for the Masonic organization and all of it’s concordant bodies, led him to his great passion of being a Shriner. He was elevated to Potentate in 2005 and 2006. Alan recently received his Emeritus status on the Board of Governors from the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, Montreal, Canada.

He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, camping and brought joy to many families in Oswego County as Santa Claus.

Alan was pre-deceased by his sister Linda Fisher in 2021.

Alan is survived by the love of his life and wife of 53 years: Earline J. (DeVine) Wood of Oswego, their two children: Lillian Wood of NC, and Jennifer (Dean) Cooper of Oswego, 6 grandchildren: Jessica Ermini, Jordan Cronk, Chandler Compson, Brian A, Jared and Megan Durval and 7 great grandchildren: Trinity, Lilyann, Colt Jr., Kathleen, Olivia, Emberlyn, and Kyrie. He is also survived by his brothers: Robert (Marilynn) Wood, Gary (Virginia) Wood, Daniel (Jessica) Wood, Russell (Paula) Wood; his mother-in-law: Lillian DeVine and his son-in-law: George Schute and several nieces and nephews.

His family feels that: he has served well his time in our world and has laid down his working tools. He has now taken his place with the Grand Architect of the Universe.

Calling Hours will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St. Oswego with a service at 6 p.m. from the Masonic and Eastern Star Organizations.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Alan’s memory to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children 1003 Decarie Blvd, Montreal, Quebec H4A O49, Canada. Due to the family’s health and age the family has requested that masks to be worn to enter.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...