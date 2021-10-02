FULTON – Alfred F. Pisano, 94, of Fulton died Friday October 1, 2021 at Matthew House, in Auburn. NY.

Mr. Pisano was born in Auburn and was the son of the late Sabito and Lena (Tardio) Pisano. He has been a resident of Fulton for most of his life. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during World War II. Mr. Pisano graduated from Ithaca College earning his bachelor’s degree. In 1952 he received his master’s degree in education from SUNY Oswego.

Mr. Pisano worked for the Central Square School District, for three years, prior to working for the Fulton School District. As a teacher in the Fulton District he taught physical education, driver’s education and he worked as a guidance counselor, and a coach until his retirement in 1985.

Mr. Pisano is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Barbara Pisano of Fulton, and their children Terri Pisano of Fulton; Thomas Pisano of Fulton; Kathy (Larry) Morrell of Auburn; and Susan (Robert) Anderson of Florida. In addition, he has three grandsons Jason Morrell, Ryan Morrell, Sean Anderson, and 6 great grandchildren Emma, Nick, Jacob, Avalina, Cassandra, Joseph, and 2 great great grandchildren Addie and Brooks.

Funeral service will be at held at 9:30 Thursday October 7, 2021 at Holy Trinity Church, Fulton where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. John Canorro. Entombment will follow St. Joseph Cemetery, Auburn, NY.

Calling hours will be conducted from 4:00 to 6:00 PM Wednesday at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc. 224 W. 2nd. St. S. Fulton.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY 13021.

The unvaccinated are requested to wear facial masks in adherence with CDC guidelines.

