OSWEGO – Amelia Bonacorsi, 95, a former resident of Oswego, NY, and more recently moving to Tewksbury, MA, to be closer to her daughter, passed away Friday October 27, 2023, after a period of declining health.

Mrs. Bonacorsi was born in Oswego the daughter of the late John and Mela (Eustachia) Stracuzzi. In her younger years, she worked as the secretary for Netherlands Milk Company, Oswego.

Mrs. Bonacorsi was predeceased by her husband John Bonacorsi in 2018, her two infant brothers, and her adult brother Theodore Stracuzzi. She was also predeceased by her father and mother in-law Alfred and Leonarda Bonacorsi, brothers-in-law Nick Sterio, Sam, Joe, Tony and Alfred Bonacorsi, nephew and Godson David Sterio, sisters-in-law Jean Crandall and Mary Mesiano.

Mrs. Bonacorsi is survived by her devoted and loving daughter Anne Marie and son-in-law John Coviello, and her beloved grandchildren Christina Marie Coviello, and Joseph John Coviello all of Massachusetts. She is also survived by her sister Adele Sterio of Oswego, and sisters-in-law Vera Bonacorsi and Grace Bonacorsi, and brother-in-law Anthony Mesiano, several nieces and nephews, and many friends at her Heatherwood Retirement Community in MA.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 10:00 AM at CTGS at St. Joseph’s Church. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Wednesday from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th. St. Oswego.

