OSWEGO, NY – Ann G. Tripp, originally from Oswego, passed away July 13, 2023 at the age of 85. A strong and intelligent woman with a quick sense of humor, Ann loved her family fiercely.

Ann was born to the late George and Ella (Buckland) Bacon. As a grade school student, she kept the financial books for Buckland’s Bar and Grill, owned by her grandparents. After high school, she worked as a bookkeeper at Browne and Davis.

Ann was the first female president of the Oswego Country Club. She was also a member of the Oswego Elks Club and served as president of the Ladies Auxiliary. Ann moved to Rochester in 2007 to be closer to family. There, she joined the Women’s Club of Webster.

Above all, Ann was a dedicated, devoted and wonderful wife, mother, and homemaker. She is predeceased by her husband, Dr. Samuel E. Tripp as well as three children: Lawrence Tripp, Richard Tripp and Maria Lynn Tripp; and her son-in-law, Lee Irwin.

Ann will be missed by her children: LuAnn Irwin of Sodus, Monica Lee Shannon of Rochester, Dr. Samuel (Mindi) Tripp of Victor, and Shelly (Jim) Dates of Raleigh, NC; her grandchildren: Scott Goewey, Michael Irwin, Nikki Earl, Alicia Freedman, Ella and Claire Dates, and Sophia and Sammy Tripp, as well as many great grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate Ann’s life from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 20 at Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th Street, Oswego. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 11 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Joseph’s Church, Oswego. Entombment with the Final Rite of Committal will be held at All Saints Mausoleum at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Oswego.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.tinyurl.com/AnnGTripp.

