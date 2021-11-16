GRANBY, NY – Beverly A. Lamie, 81, formerly of County Route 14, Granby, New York, passed on Monday November 15, 2021 at Seneca Hill Manor.

Mrs. Lamie was born in Fulton, New York, the daughter of the late Daniel and Viola (Allen) Tyrell. She retired from Nestle’s after 17 years of making and wrapping sweet treats. After retirement Mrs. Lamie enjoyed crocheting and sharing her many quilts that were made with love, with family and friends. She also enjoyed watching old time movies, and going shopping.

Mrs. Lamie was predeceased by her husband John A. Lamie Sr. in 2000, her sister Marion Lamie, and brother Timothy Tyrell.

Mrs. Lamie loved spending time with her grandchildren, and great grandchildren including their Facetime visits.

Her greatest joy was her family with whom she is survived by her children June (Tony) Barton of Fulton; Lucy (Ignazio) LoParco of Baldwinsville; John (Mona) Lamie Jr. of Syracuse.

She is also survived by her loving grandchildren Erin (Josh) Primrose, Ryan (Hannah) Barton, Daniel LoParco, Nathan LoParco, Brittany Lamie, Johnna (Avery Blair) Lamie; and her great grandchildren Odin, Emilie, Graham, and Luka. Mrs. Lamie also leaves behind her siblings Barbara Hoag of Cato; Judi Carlton of Florida; Cindy (Russell) Darling of Florida, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday 1 p.m., at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., Fulton. Burial will be in Hannibal Center Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...