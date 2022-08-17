OSWEGO -Beverly Riley, 86, of Scriba passed away Tuesday August 15, 2022 in Seneca Hill Manor after a long and full life. She was the daughter of the late William Hull and Agnes Mills. The strength and determination of her character is her gift, left to her family and friends. Her generosity, another notable attribute, was also enjoyed by her family. She was a hard worker, providing for her 4 children with the help of her loving mother and sisters. She very much enjoyed spending time with her family. Many wonderful memories were made laughing and talking, playing games and going on trips. She had a sharp mind and enjoyed trivia, puzzles, and music. She loved barn dances when she was young and bowled with her mom and sisters whenever she could. Beverly worked for many years at Nestle’s and then worked at Alcan as a line operator, retiring in 1987. She worked in real estate and then spent her time crocheting, crafting, reading, and watching Jeopardy and other game shows.

She was predeceased by her adoring husband Patrick, and her much-loved family members: grandson Jesse Holden, daughter Mary Miller, step-daughter Cindy Morton, son-in-law Dan Ticson, and her sister Inez Trionfero.

She is survived by her daughters Joyce Ticson of PA and Carol Carter (Scott Farley) of Oswego, son Rick Miller of Fulton, sister Diana Kelly of Scriba, her grandchildren Doug (Teresa) Ticson, Bob, and Sarah Ticson, Rick (Selena) Miller, Alissa Miller, Jessica Apa, David (Jodi Fowler-Downs) Farley, Michelle (Sean Mott) Farley, Shanna (Robert) McCarthy and Nikki James. She also was blessed with 21 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Monday 11:00 AM at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, with Pastor Bruce Schrader. Burial will be in the Oswego Town Rural Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Monday morning from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4 th . St. Oswego.

