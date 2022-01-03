CATO, NY – Brian Hartley McLain, 57, of Cato, New York, passed away at Auburn Community Hospital, Auburn, New York.

He was born in Syracuse, New York, to the late Harvey Emerson and Doris Helen (Merrill ) McLain. Mr. McLain has been a lifetime resident of Cato. He was past employed with Sysco Food, Warners, New York; Binghamton Rd Construction, Binghamton, New York; and GreenIsland Construction, Syracuse, New York.

Brian enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his kids at the family camp. He also liked to work on his farm.

Brian is survived by his wife of 39 years: Catherine A. McLain of Cato, their five children: Brian Michael (Nicole) McLain of Martville, NY; Jennifer Doris (Brian) Phelps of Cato, NY; Amber May (Daniel) Skinner of Parish, NY; Robert Thomas (Akilah Spencer) McLain of Cato, NY; and Kristine Lillian (Nicholas Sharp) McLain of Cato, NY; his seven siblings: Lillian Cabral, Harvey McLain, Stewart McLain, Elaine Lynch, Laura Richards, Daryl McLain, and Harry McLain; 6

grandchildren: Taylor McLain, Matthew Phelps, Elizabeth McLain, Grace Phelps, Brian McLain Jr., and Hunter Sharp and several nieces, nephews and close extended family.

There will be a Celebration of Life at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held privately. There will be no calling hours. The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.

