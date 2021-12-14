FULTON – Carla F. Madden, 57, of Fulton, New York, passed away suddenly Sunday at Crouse Hospital after a short illness.

She was born in Oswego, New York, and she had been a resident of Fulton for most of her life. Carla was a 1982 graduate of John C. Birdlebough High School, Phoenix, New York. Her passion was spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. Carla enjoyed being a mom and grandmother having helped care for her grandchildren for almost ten years. She was described by her daughter as “her other half,” and she will be missed forever.

Carla is survived by her daughter: Ashley Palmitesso of Fulton, her mother Paula Greenwood of Fulton, NY; her sister Tina Palmitesso of Fulton, NY; and her three beloved grandchildren: Dillon, Antonio and Iris.

Calling hour will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 15, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. in the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton. Burial will be held in Mt. Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.

