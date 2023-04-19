FULTON – April 15, 2023, Carolyn Ann Chase, 81; of Fulton passed away at University Hospital, Syracuse, NY after enduring a long illness.
Mrs. Chase was born in Fulton, NY to the late Carmelo and Carmella (Scarangi) Nastasi. She remained a lifelong resident of Fulton, NY.
Mrs. Chase is survived by her husband Ricky Lee Chase of Fulton, NY; her daughters: Michelene Grinnell of Oswego, NY; and Beth Broadbent of FL., her brother Richard Nastasi of Fulton, NY; 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
In accordance with Mrs. Chase’s wishes, there will be a Private Graveside Service held at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton with Rev. Ruth Rosa Warner officiating. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY 13069.