FULTON – Carrie Palmer, 95, formerly of Fulton.

A Graveside Service with Burial will be conducted Saturday, July 24 at 11 a.m. in Jacksonville Cemetery, Lysander, New York, with Pastor Dale Snow officiating.

The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the local arrangements.

