OSWEGO, NY – Catherine Gentile, 82, of Oswego died Tuesday September 12, 2023 in the Oswego Hospital after a brief illness. Mrs. Gentile was born in Oswego the daughter of the late John and Mary (Wood) Tesoriero.

Mrs. Gentile along with her husband owner and operated Gentile Plant & Ceramic if Oswego. She was a past member of the Dante Alighieri, and she enjoyed making puzzles, doing word searches, and ceramics.

Mrs. Gentile was predeceased by her husband Joseph Gentile in 2022, and siblings Margaret, Robert, and Jean. She is survived by her loving children David (Mark) Gentile of Rochester, Debbie (Wayne) White of Oswego, and J.B. (Melanie) Gentile of Pulaski. Mrs. Gentile is also survived by her siblings Carolyn Reitano of Oswego, and Brian (Chris) Tesoriero of GA, and her beloved grandchildren Ashley, Mandee (Michael), Meghann, Eric (Katrina), Isabella, and step-grandchildren Ashley, Dylan, and Joe, along with 10 great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th. St. Oswego, with funeral services to follow at 12 noon. Burial will be at St. Paul’s Cemetery, Oswego.

