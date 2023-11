FULTON – Celebration of Life for Ronald “Doc” Colocino, 71; of Fulton who passed away after a sudden attack of illness Monday, March 28th, will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 2:00 to 5:00 at the Fulton Polish Home. The arrangements are in the

care of the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY 13069.

