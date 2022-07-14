FULTON – Christopher T. Vescio, 41, a former resident of Fulton, New York, died Tuesday July 12, 2022 in St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, New York, after a brief illness.

Chris was born in Oswego, New York, the son of Karen (Morton) Stuber, and Thomas Vescio. He was a cook and delivery person at Mama Gina’s Ristorante & Pizzeria, Fulton. He loved playing soccer with all his friends. He enjoyed listening to music, watching the sunset, and going to the beach with family and friends.

Chris was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Anthony and Mary Vescio, and his maternal grandparents Douglas and Rachel Morton.

He is survived by his loving parents, father Thomas (Jennifer) Vescio of Fulton, and mother Karen Stuber of Baldwinsville, his beloved girlfriend Alexandra Mandart of North Syracuse.

He is also survived by his siblings Patrick Stuber of Fulton, Joel (Ashley) Vescio of Fulton, Matt (Lauren) Vescio of Fulton, Raquel (Jeremy) Weller of Cross Lake, Dominic Vescio of Fulton, and several loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Calling hours will be Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc. 224 W. 2nd. St. S., Fulton. Burial will be private.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...