FULTON, NY – Claudette Marion (Clemens) Malambri, 75, formerly of Fulton, NY and most currently of Florida joined the heavens on April 21, 2023, after a sudden courageous fight with cancer.

She was a loving, giving, compassionate and jovial mother of five. Claudette was a beloved daughter, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend who will be dearly missed by all who had the honor of knowing her.

Claudette was predeceased by her father, Leo Clemens, two sons, Rosario C. Malambri and Trevor J. Malambri, her sister-in-law: Carolyn Clemons and brother-in-law: Timothy Bertrand. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Rosario J. Malambri; their children, Regina (Mark) Villani, Rochome Babcock, and Tyrone (April) Malambri; her mother: Audrey M. Clemens, her siblings: Elwin Clemens, David (Katherine) Clemens, Mark (Tess) Clemens, Kerry Clemens, Maxine Bertrand, and Craig (Laurie) Clemens. She is also survived by her many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.

Claudette graduated in 1966 from Central Square Central School. During her high school years, she was an active participant of 4-H and the Central Square Sewing Sisterettes. She was an avid exhibitor at county and state fairs, where she placed in the showing of her cow “Daisy Moomoo” at the New York State Fair. Claudette won the Junior Jersey Breeder Award of the American Jersey Cattle Club on July 16th, 1964. Additionally, she was a delegate to the State Club Congress, Rural Youth Conference and the Canadian Exchange in 1965.

After graduating, Claudette attended Pauldine’s Beauty Culture School. She married Rosario J. Malambri on November 26, 1967, and they raised their family in Fulton, NY. Claudette attended Holy Family Church, Fulton regularly and was an active part of the church community as both a Eucharist Minister, religious education teacher, and a devoted participant with her husband of Marriage Encounter.

Claudette was also devoted to beauty throughout her life, working as a hairdresser at Oswego’s The House of Joy, then from the front room of her home where she owned and operated her personal salon. She was always willing to travel to those in need or unable to make it to her, knowing that a fresh and loving hairdo could make all the difference. This included family, friends, church members, and residents at homes for people with disabilities.

Later in life, Claudette was a lively member of the Red Hat Society. She took on various projects including quilting, sewing and crocheting. Claudette created many beautiful and cherished items including blankets for her children and grandchildren. In her later years Claudette became known as “Meemaw.” She was an extremely loving and enthusiastic supporter of all nine of her grandchildren, each of whom was her “favorite.” She would give her all to each of them, even becoming a Girl Scout for some time to ensure they could participate together. You would often find her gifting special or needed items to all her loved ones and she was always ready to go the extra mile for anyone in need.

We ask that you join us for a Celebration of Life so we may celebrate the wondrous joy Claudette has brought to so many on Saturday, July 15, 2023; from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Volney Volunteer Fire Department Station One, 3002 NY Route 3, Fulton, NY, 13069.

We invite you to bring a written story and/or memory of Claudette. These are being collected in her honor by the family for a book of memoriam. Also, in her memory and love of fun we ask that you may consider wearing one of Claudette’s favorite colors: purple, pink, red, blue, teal and/or aquamarine.

The Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care oversaw the Florida arrangements. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. The local arrangements are in the care of the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...