FULTON – Cody E. Calkins, 29, of Fulton, New York, died Tuesday June 15, 2021.

He was born in Oswego the son of Frank “Reb” and JoLynn (Munger) Calkins, of Fulton. Cody was a former employee of Syracuse Parking Associates, where he was a security guard at Armory Square, Syracuse. He was an Eagle Scout.

Cody is survived by his parents Frank and JoLynn Calkins, and his brother Kenneth (Lindy) Calkins of Fulton, and his nieces Bella Calkins and Marissa Calkins.

He was predeceased by his brother Max Calkins and niece Geonna Calkins.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. followed by prayers at 6p.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc. 224 W. 2nd. St. S. Fulton. Burial will be held privately.

