Cosimo “Cos” Borzumate

FULTON, NY – Cosimo Borzumate, 70, of Fulton, NY will have a Graveside Service with Burial conducted Noon, Saturday, July 15 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.
