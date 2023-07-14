Cosimo “Cos” Borzumate

FULTON, NY – Cosimo Borzumate, 70, of Fulton, NY will have a Graveside Service with Burial conducted Noon, Saturday, July 15 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.

