OSWEGO – Diane M. Lowery, 62, of Oswego died Tuesday May 3, 2023 in Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse after a short illness. Diane was born in Syracuse, the daughter of Jane Rozyczko of Syracuse, and the late Albert Rozyczko.

Diane was a graduate of Bishop Ludden High School, and received her undergraduate degree from SUNY Oswego. She also received her master’s degree from Syracuse University’s School of Information Studies.

She was a former employee of General Electric, Syracuse, Lockheed Martin, Syracuse, and she retired from Novelis as a database analyst and project manager.

She greatly enjoyed spending quality time with her family and friends. Diane was an avid fan of the Oswego Lakers Hockey Team, and an Oswego Speedway race fan. She could often be found tailgating at SU football and basketball games as well. She was a member of the Stone Creek Golf Club, where she golfed in the women’s league, and was the secretary for the Thursday men’s league. Diane also enjoyed going to concerts, vacationing in Eagle Bay with family, and always appreciated a good glass of wine.

Diane is survived by her loving family, her husband of 35 years Bob Lowery of Oswego and their sons RJ (Stephanie) Lowery of Holland Patent; Jason Lowery of MA; her sister Laurie (Andy) Miller of NH; Donald Rozyczko of Syracuse; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. Diane was predeceased by her brother Stephen Rozyczko.

A special thank you to the doctors and staff at Upstate University Cancer Center. Funeral services will be Monday 10:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th. St. Oswego.

In lieu of flowers, her family asks that you donate to the Upstate Foundation/Upstate Cancer Center in her memory.

