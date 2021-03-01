OSWEGO – Don M. Belcastro, 69, of Oswego, New York passed away at the Oswego Hospital on February 28, 2021 with his loving partner, John Josh, by his side.

Born in Roslyn, New York, Don grew up in Port Washington and had resided in Oswego since 1997. Soon after relocating to the area, Don formed many business and social relationships. He genuinely loved the Oswego community. Don held Master’s Degrees in Marriage and Family Therapy and Social Work from Fordham University and Syracuse University as well as business degrees from colleges on Long Island.

While he was successful as a therapist, counselor, and social work consultant in local agencies, he was best known for the work he did through his company, Realty by Design, and was respected for his unique ability to bring vision into reality. Don and John transformed many Oswego properties into structural and visible beauties. Don’s interior design talents were admired by his friends and much appreciated by his clients.

Don was a lifelong traveler who loved experiencing the culture and observing the beauty of other countries. Italy was his favorite, and he felt fortunate to have visited it many times.

Don is survived by his loving partner, John Josh, his sister-in-law Patricia Belcastro, several cousins, John’s parents Charles and Dolores, and John’s sisters, Janet, JoEllen, and Julie.

Don was preceded in death by his parents John V. and Minnie (nee Nardiello) Belcastro, brother John, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends may call at Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th. St Oswego, on Wednesday evening, March 3 from 4 to 6 p.m. Services and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Don’s name to one’s favorite charity will be greatly appreciated. In accordance with NYS COVID-19 guidelines face mask are required and social distancing.

