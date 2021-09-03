FULTON – Doris E. Crouch, 85, of Fulton, New York, passed away at Oswego Hospital in Oswego, New York, after a short illness.

Mrs. Crouch was born in Fulton to the late James and Doris (Hutchinson) Regan. She remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. She loved tending to her cats.

Doris was pre-deceased by her husband Joseph Crouch Sr., and their baby daughter: Bonnie Jean Crouch and 3 siblings: Leo Regan, James Regan Jr., and Marion Wilmont.

Mrs. Crouch is survived by her son: Joseph Crouch Jr., of Oswego, and her siblings: Catherine Lamb of Phoenix, NY; Lawrence Regan of Fulton, NY; Eugene Regan of Phoenix, NY; Thomas Regan of Oswego, NY and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

Calling hours will be held 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton followed by a Graveside Committal Service at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton officiated by Rev. Jeff Hodges. The unvaccinated are requested to have facial masks in adherence with the CDC guidelines.

