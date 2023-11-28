Frank E. Fox III

FULTON – November 27, 2023, Frank E. Fox, 91; of Fulton, NY passed away peacefully Monday, November 27th, 2023, at home with his family by his side. Mr. Fox was born in Fulton, NY the son of the late Frank E. and Dorothy (Bird) Fox II.

He remained a life resident of Fulton. Mr. Fox was a United States Veteran having served in the Army from 1955 to 1957. He received the Award of the Commendation Ribbon with Metal Pendant as a First Lieutenant of the Infantry Company D, 8th Infantry Division from 1955 to July 1956 and then with Company L, 13th Infantry Regiment from July 1956 until July 1957 for despite numerous obstacles, his outstanding display of leadership, coupled with his aggressiveness, singleness and sureness of purpose won him the respect and admiration of the entire company. Mr. Fox was past employed with Sealright Co., Fulton, as an Office Manager, Black Clawson, Fulton, and the NYS Power Authority as a Security Guard. Mr. Fox was also a Town Justice of the Town of Granby for 24 years.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years Susie Fox of Fulton; their 3 daughters: Laurie (Brad) Clark of Cato, NY; Terri (David Pealo) Fox of Fulton and Suzanne Wolski of FL; 2 granddaughters: Nicole Thompson, Sarah Wolski and 2 great-grandchildren: Grant and Amelia and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Fox was pre-deceased by his sister Linda Crisafulli and son-in-law: Thomas Wolski.

There will be a graveside service with burial held in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

There will be no calling hours. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY 13069 has care of the arrangements.

