FULTON, NY – Frank Samuel Pafumi, 99; of Fulton passed away Thursday, June 8 surrounded by his sons. Frank was born in Fulton, NY to the late Anthony and Mary (DeAmbrose) Pafumi.

He remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Mr. Pafumi was a United States Veteran who served in the Army from 1943 to 1946. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant. Mr. Pafumi retired from IBEW Local #43, Syracuse NY. He worked as an Electrician for over 30 years. Frank enjoyed bowling and was in numerous leagues. He was also an inductee to the Fulton Men’s Bowling Assoc. Hall of Fame.

Frank was pre-deceased by his wife: Joan Pafumi in 1991, his sisters: Genevieve Dings, Barbara Marley and Frances Pafumi. Mr. Pafumi is survived by his sons: John Parfumi of Florida and Oswego and Anthony (Heidi) Pafumi of Fulton; 4 grandchildren: Cheri, Christine, Kara and Kaylin; 6 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. There will be no public services. Burial will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Clear Path for Veterans: 1223 Salt Springs Rd., Chittenango, NY 13037. https://www.clearpath4vets.com

The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. nd St. S., Fulton, NY has care of the arrangements.

