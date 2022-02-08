OSWEGO – Fred A. Melfi, 95, of Oswego, New York, died Monday February 7, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side.

He was born in Oswego the son of the late Angelo and Caroline (Candora) Melfi. Fred worked at Columbia Mills and worked and retired from the maintenance department at SUNY Oswego. Fred is a Veteran of World War II serving with the United States Army. He found relaxation, gardening and grooming his yard.

Fred is survived by his loving wife Marie Cuyler Melfi of Oswego, and children Marie Sterphone of Oswego, George Cuyler of CA, granddaughter Desiree (Seth) Martin, and great grandchildren Adia and Talfryn.

Services and burial are private. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th. St Oswego

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...