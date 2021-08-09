HANNIBAL, NY – Garry I. Muckey Jr., 53, of Hannibal, New York, passed unexpectedly Thursday.

He was born in Oswego, New York, to the late Marion (Sherman) Muckey and Garry I. Muckey Sr. He has been a lifetime resident of the area. Garry was a man of many trades including construction, mechanics, and farming. He enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, and four wheeling. Garry was a member of the IOOB Club, Hannibal and FAST, Fulton. He loved spending time with his family and friends especially his late father.

Garry is survived by his children: Hannah Muckey of NC; Dakota Muckey of Fulton, NY and Nicholas Muckey of Hannibal, NY; his fiancée Tina Taylor of Hannibal, NY; stepmother Carol Muckey of Granby, NY; and his 3 stepchildren: Ericka Jo, Justina, and Josh.

He is also survived by his siblings: Marsha (Jack) Mannise, and Dominic (Rhonda) Muckey and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held privately. There will be no calling hours. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.

