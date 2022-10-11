FULTON – Gary Wallace, 67, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Monday, October 10, 2022 after enduring a brief illness.

Gary was born in Fulton to the late Floyd and Julia (Zanewych) Wallace. He had remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Gary was previously employed with Northern Ready Mix, Volney, New York, and retired from Northeast Industrial Technologies, Syracuse, New York.

Gary loved racing, he especially enjoyed Sprint Car Racing and attending races at the Oswego Speedway. Gary was an impressive model truck builder. His family considered him to be a “jack of all trades” because he enjoyed fixing anything and everything from mechanics to carpentry. Gary also would take the time to specially design his own parts and pieces for his models. Gary was an avid West Virginia sports fan. Gary never missed an opportunity to watch his children’s and grandchildren’s sports and extracurricular activities.

Gary is survived by his loving wife of 36 years: Renae Wallace of Fulton, their three wonderful daughters: Nicole (Ethan) Wakefield of Fulton, Rebecca (Joseph) Wheeler of DE, and Brittany (Joseph Scerbo) Wallace of Fulton; his older siblings: Floyd Wallace of Fulton, Sharon Wallace Kerfien of Fulton, Joseph (Jean) Wallace of Rochester, NY; and his beloved seven grandchildren: Landon, Kylie, Ezra, Emery, Bentley, Waverly, and Evan Gary and several nieces and nephews.

Gary was also pre-deceased by his sister-in-law, Carol Wallace.

Calling Hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY. Burial will be conducted privately. There will be no funeral service.

