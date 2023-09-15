OSWEGO, NY – Gene Raymond Arnold Jr., 52; of Oswego, NY passed away at Oswego Hospital, Oswego; Thursday, September 14 after enduring a long illness. Mr. Arnold was born in Oswego, NY and had been a longtime resident of Fulton, NY and a current resident of Oswego.

He was past employed with Vona’s Restaurant, Oswego as a Maintenance Man and Kitchen Helper. Gene enjoyed walking and loved spending time outdoors. He was also an avid NY Giants Football fan.

Gene was pre-deceased by his father: Gene Raymond Arnold Sr., and his siblings: Mark Arnold and Chuck Holden Jr. He is survived by his longtime companion: Leslie Steele of Oswego, his daughter: Samantha Jean Arnold of Fulton; his mother: Patricia Arnold of Fulton, and his siblings: Tammy (Eric) Raponi of New Haven, NY, Heather Boland of Minetto, NY; Edward (Wendy) Holden of Sterling, NY; Amber Holden of Oswego; David Scott Arnold of Fulton; and Kayla Arnold of New Haven and several nieces and nephews.

Calling Hours will be held Monday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY. There will be no Funeral Service. Burial will be held privately at Mt. Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.

