George C. Erhart

FULTON – George C. “Bud” Erhart, 75, of Fulton, New York, died Sunday October 2, 2022 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, New York.

Mr. Erhart was born in Fulton, the son of the late George and Elinor (Dashnau) Erhart. He was a 1964 graduate of Fulton City High School, upon graduating he join the United States Air Force serving from 1965 until 1969. He was a former employee of Sealright, Fulton, Crouse Hinds, Syracuse, and retired as a truck driver from Northern Ready Mix, Fulton.

Mr. Erhart enjoyed being a member of the Moose Lodge, The Elks Club # 830, VFW Post #569, IOOB Club, the Pathfinder Fish and Game, and the Syracuse Pistol Club.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years Patricia (Silkworth) Erhart of Fulton, their daughters Tammy (Rob Dipietro) Barnes of E. Syracuse; Christine (Chris) Kulp of NC; his son Mark (Jennifer) Erhart of CA; his stepmother Joyce Erhart of Albany; brother Terry Erhart of Fulton, and sister Toni Laflamme of West Monroe.

He is also survived by his 6 granddaughters Courtney, Tiffany, Amanda, Brianna, Mia, Giana; five grandsons James, Josiah, Paul, Jonathan, Tyler one great grandson Alexander, and two great granddaughters Amiah and Isabel.

Mr. Erhart is predeceased by his granddaughter Emily Erhart, sister Melody Pitts, and sister-in-law Denise Erhart.

A celebration of life will be held November 12 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Fulton VFW Post 569, 216 Cayuga St. Fulton.

The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar Funeral Home Inc. 224 W. 2nd. St. Fulton.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...