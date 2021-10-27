FULTON – Gerald A. “Big Six” Shepard, 65, formerly of Fulton, New York, passed unexpectedly at Tampa General Hospital, Florida.

He was born in Fulton to the late Betty Marie Shepard. He had been a resident of Fulton for most of his life before moving to Florida in 2013. In 1978, Gerald started his own trucking company Shepard Enterprise Trucking, Shep’s Water and later Shep’s Movers. He also worked with Rowlee Construction, B&Q, Gypsum and Riccelli Trucking Inc. Gerald later entered the bar business and opened Sixer’s Place, Volney. He was a life member and past Exalted Ruler of the Fulton Elk’s Club.

Gerald was a former fireman with the Volney Volunteer Fire Department. His family considered his trucking to be his main hobby. Gerald had a love of travelling the road. He also enjoyed a restful nap on occasion and finishing a day’s work with a toddy or two.

Mr. Shepard is survived by his companion: Tina Jones of Florida, his four children: Jason Shepard, Jonathan (Alison) Shepard, Jeremy (Jessica) Shepard, and Jessica Shepard all of Fulton; the mother of his children: Colleen Shepard of Fulton, and their 9 grandchildren: Chloe, Marcus, Adyson, Brock, Calie, Chace, Cadie, Easton, Wyatt and several aunts and cousins.

A Graveside Service and Burial will be Noon Saturday at Fairdale Cemetery, Hannibal.

Calling Hours will be conducted 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Fulton Elks Lodge #830: 57 Pierce Drive, Fulton.

