OSWEGO – Gilbert G. Rogers, 90, of Oswego died Saturday March 6, 2021 in the Oswego Hospital, after a brief illness.

Mr. Rogers was born in Fulton the son of the late Russell and Barbara (Gilbert) Rogers. Mr. Rogers worked for Sealright Co., Fulton as a Master Photo Engraver. He was a communicant of St. Peter’s Church.

Mr. Rogers was predeceased by his wife Anna E. Rogers in 2014, and their son Alan Rogers in 1977. He was also predeceased by his siblings Russell A. Rogers and Rosmond Bodi.

He is survived by his children Diane (John) Sawyer of Oswego, Russell (Kathleen Palmer) Rogers of Oswego. In addition, he is survived by his grandchildren Noah Rogers, Ian Rogers, Amanda (Matt Buske) Sawyer, and Gregory (Rachel Gower) Sawyer.

Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th. St. Oswego. Face masks are required and social distancing.

