PHOENIX, NY – Gregory M. Reis, 48, of Phoenix, New York, passed Tuesday at St. Joseph’s Hospital after suffering a sudden attack of illness.

Gregory was born in Oswego to the late Thomas Reis and Candice (Risley) Reis of Phoenix. He was a huge fan of the NY Giants.

Mr. Reis is additionally survived by his 2 children: Kristopher Ferrara, and Brandy Ingersol both of Fulton, his brother Sean Reis of Castile, NY; and 5 grandchildren.

A Calling Hours will be held Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc. 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton. Committal Service and Burial will follow in Martville Cemetery, Martville, New York.

The unvaccinated are requested to wear a mask in adherence with CDC guidelines.

