OSWEGO – Harry W. Dorr Sr., 74, of Oswego, died Saturday, December 9, 2023, at his home after a sudden attack.

Mr. Dorr Sr. was born in Syracuse the son of the late Sydney and Charlotte (Williamson) Dorr. Mr. Dorr Sr. retired from the International Operating Engineers Local #158, Syracuse, after 45 years. Mr. Dorr Sr. enjoyed driving the push truck at the Oswego Speedway, and in his younger years he was a street stock driver, driving car #34, at the Fulton Speedway, he loved everything racing. He enjoyed going shopping with his children, but most of all was spending his time with his wife, children, and grandchildren, he was a true family man.

Mr. Dorr Sr. is survived by his wife of 53 years Judith Dorr of Oswego, and their children Stephanie (John) Recore of Oswego, Harry (Mandy) Dorr Jr. of Oswego; Katrina (Kevin) Recore of Fulton; Cheyanna Dorr of Oswego; Daniel Dorr of Mexico; and Debra (Austin Davis) Dorr of Sterling. He is also survived by his sisters Lillian Shoults Dorr of FL, and Patricia Shoults of Fulton. Mr. Dorr is survived by his loving grandchildren Harry Dorr III, Taylor Griffin, Darian Dorr, Leah Dorr, Dalton Dorr, Todd Recore, Amanda Recore, Jason Recore, and his great-grandchildren Nova, Jackson, Autumn, Audrianna, Elloitt, Tryton, and Landon.

Calling hours will be Friday, December 15, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th. St. Oswego.

