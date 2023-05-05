FULTON – Helen A. Sheldon, 91, of Fulton died Monday May 1, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse. Mrs. Sheldon was born in Fulton the daughter of the late William and Marion (O’Brien) Salvage.

She had worked at General Electric, Nestle’s and was a school bus driver for the Fulton School District, but her true passion was staying home taking care of her family. She always enjoyed going square dancing and playing cards, with family and friends.

Mrs. Sheldon was predeceased by her husband Richard Sheldon, and her son Daniel Phillips. She is survived by her loving children Nancy (Jeff) Roth of Port Byron, Larry (Kelly) Phillips of Fulton; Pat (Jim) Hanlon of Altmar; Randall (Deborah) Phillips of Constantia; Donna (James) Egan of Liverpool; Sue (Bill) Beckwith of Fulton; daughter-in-law Diane Phillips of Florida; stepdaughter Gail Brindle of Alabama, her sister Theresa Caltabiano of Fulton, 19 grandchildren, and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar Funeral Home Inc. 224 W. 2nd St. S. Fulton.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...