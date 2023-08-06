FULTON – Howard L. Samson, 77, of Fulton passed last Friday, at his home, with his family by his side.

Mr. Samson was born in Fulton, the son of the late Harold and Flora (LaFlamme) Samson. Mr. Samson served in the United States Army from 1965 until 1967 as a military police officer. He was employed with Alcan Aluminum Co, for many years as a crew leader and coordinator, until his retirement in 2004. Mr. Samson

was an avid sportsman enjoying hunting, fishing, and golfing. What was most important to Mr. Samson was spending time with his family, especially attending all his grandchildren’s activities.

Mr. Samson is survived by his loving family, his beloved wife of 57 years Joan Samson of Fulton, and their

children Brian (Ronda) Samson of Fulton; Pamela (Timothy Wink) Quesnell of Oswego; and their grandchildren Anthony (Jessica) Samson; Jeremy Samson; Anna-Carole Samson; Alexa Rae Quesnell; and their three great-grandchildren; and many cherished nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his siblings Harold Samson of CA; Ellen Woodruff of Fulton; Edna Taylor of AZ, and Shirley (Rick) Samson of SC.

Mr. Samson was predeceased by his siblings Neil Samson, Donald Samson, and James Samson, as well as his son-in-law, Stephen Quesnell.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ducks Unlimited,

The National Fish

and Wildlife Foundation, or Humane CNY.

The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar Funeral

Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S. Fulton.

