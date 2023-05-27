MINETTO – James Castiglia, 94, of Minetto died Friday May 26, 2023 at his home. He was born and remained a lifelong resident of Minetto, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Mary (Tusso) Castiglia.

Mr. Castiglia served in the United States Navy from 1948 until 1952. He was an operating engineer for Local 545, Syracuse for 70 years. Mr. Castiglia was a member of the Minetto Volunteer Firefighters for 63 years, and a member of the American Legion. He was a sports fan of the NY Yankees, and Syracuse Basketball and Football.

Mr. Castiglia is survived by his wife of 71 years Katherine Castiglia of Minetto, their son James (Cynthia) Castiglia of Minetto; grandchildren Jennifer Kuriger of Oswego; Jamie Castiglia of Oswego; Nicole (Mike) Jenson of Minetto; Samantha (Jon) Campbell of MA.

Mr. Castiglia is also survived by his great grandchildren Dieonte’, Zoey, Aviana, Kaylee, Rachel, Derek, Dakota, and Aiden, and his sister Theresa DeStevens of Minetto. Mr. Castiglia was predeceased by his daughter Linda Castiglia; grandsons James and Michael Castiglia; and siblings Jane, Tony, Frank, Marion, Lucy, Joe, Edna, Rosellie, and Betty.

In accordance with Mr. Castiglia’s wishes all services will be private. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th. St. Oswego.

