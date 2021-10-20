FULTON – James E. Richards, 57, formerly of Fulton, New York, passed away suddenly at his home in Syracuse, New York.

He was born in Fulton to the late Joyce (Collins) Richards and Nelson E. Richards of Fulton. James was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School, Fulton.

He is also survived by his brothers: Thomas (Kitty) Richards of MA, Michael (Susie) Richards of Fulton, Nelson Richards Jr., and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Graveside Service in Mt. Adnah Cemetery, Fulton will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

There will be no calling hours. The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.

