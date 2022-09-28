CAPE MAY, NJ – James K. “Jim” Ludwigsen, 92, of Cape May, New Jersey, was raised in Haddonfield, New Jersey, and graduated from Haddonfield High School in 1947.

Jim delivered Special Delivery mail/packages for USPS from age 13-18. He enlisted in the Air Force and rose to the rank of Staff Sargent conducting psychological and psychomotor testing in the HR Research Center for Air Force and Navy Pilots concluding his Air Force career while living in Clifton Springs, New York.

Jim had a 30+ year career with IBM as an instructor, Field Engineer and Field Manager while living in Endwell, Yorktown Heights, Ithaca and Kingston, New York, before retiring to Cape May.

Jim enjoyed card games, fishing, spending time with his grandkids, talking with friends/family and socializing at the Cape May ferry park.

Jim was predeceased by his wife Joan (nee VanArtsdalen) and six older siblings: Bill, Oscar, Henry, Eleanor, Hilda and Ethel. Dad/Grandpa/Uncle Jim/Jim will be missed by his sons Jim Ludwigsen of Cape May, NJ, Gary (Katrina) Ludwigsen of Oswego and Scott (Karen) Ludwigsen of Sommerset, NJ; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, the Kline’s, Big Whale, McGoo and other loved ones.

Jim’s viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 30, from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Schetter Funeral Home, 304 Marlton Pike W., Cherry Hill, New Jersey. A graveside ceremony will follow the viewing at Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to your favorite charity.

Local arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, Oswego.

