FULTON – Jeffrey L. Morey, 60, formerly of Cobleskill, New York, and currently of Fulton, New York, after having moved from the Milford, NY area in 2018.

He was born in Cobleskill to Donald and Madelon (Hild) Morey. Duff had a passion for the outdoors. He took solace in the fresh air and loved being in nature. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working with wood. His family described him as a private and unique individual who proudly walked life as a long haired, bearded, and tattooed man who truly lived for his family. He loved spending time with his devoted wife and sons and later the lights of his life: his wonderful grandchildren.

Duff was survived by his wife of 40 years Jacqueline P. Morey of Fulton, 2 sons: Chad (Bethany Marx) Morey of Oneonta, NY; Brandon (Devon Howell) Morey of Fulton, his parents: Donald and Madelon Morey of Cobleskill, NY; 2 brothers: Donald (Wendy) Morey of Cobleskill, NY and Todd Morey of Broadalbin, NY; 4 grandchildren: Eliana Rose Morey, Kane Tudor Morey, Mac Cavallaro Morey, Tessa May Morey and several nieces and nephews.

He was pre-deceased by his brother Christopher Morey, and his sister-in-law Kim Morey.

A Celebration of Life and Burial will be held privately. Donations may be made to the American Heart Association: P.O. Box 840692 Dallas, TX 75284-0692. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY has care of the arrangements.

