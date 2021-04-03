FULTON – Jerry E. Fredette, 73; of Fulton passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Mr. Fredette was born in Lenox, NY to the late John and Doris (LaGo) Fredette. He has been a resident of Fulton for most of his life. Mr. Fredette had worked as a Contractor with Raymond Benway, Fulton. He loved to garden, bird watch and take care of his two cats along with feeding and tending to the neighborhoods cats.

Mr. Fredette enjoyed building things and he was considered by those who knew him to be a “Jack of all Trades.” He was also known for what was called “the sass,” he loved his sassiness and so did his family.

Mr. Fredette is survived by his wife of 51 years: Yvonne Fredette of Fulton, NY; 5 children: Scott (Maxine) Dingman of Fulton, NY; Yvette (Jeffrey) Blanchard of Fulton, NY; Jerry (Jamie) Fredette Jr. of Fulton, NY; Robert (Cathleen) Fredette of Scriba, NY; and Mechelle (Raymond Merrill) Rapp of Fulton, NY; 5 siblings: Thomas (Marlene) Fredette of Baldwinsville, NY, Diane McEwen of FL, Yvonne (Joe) Triassi of Rochester, NY; Edward (Susan) Moon of NC, and Laird Moon of Syracuse, NY.

He is also survived by several beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Mr. Fredette was pre-deceased by his siblings: Michael Fredette, Mary Rose Gates, John Fredette, his twin brother: Bruce Fredette and grandson Matthew Merrill.

Calling hours will be held from 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton. The Funeral Service with Rev. John Parkhurst and Burial: will be conducted privately.

Face masks and capacity limits will apply per NYS Mandates.

