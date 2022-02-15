OSWEGO – Joseph Francis Fitzsimmons, 68, lifelong resident of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital after a courageous battle with cholangiocarcinoma, with his loving family at his side.

He was born in Oswego, the son of the late Frank and Anna (Solazzo) Fitzsimmons . Joe married his wife Linda Terminella on May 7, 1983, in Oswego.

Joe was a member of the United Association, Local 73 Plumbers and Pipefitters, for over 35 years, working at many various job sites. He was a sports enthusiast who especially enjoyed watching the Yankees baseball games and supporting SU Orange. Joe was an avid reader and enjoyed golf. He was inducted into the Oswego Softball Hall of Fame in 2004. He was a lover of all animals big or small.

Joe is survived by his wife of 38 years Linda (Terminella) Fitzsimmons, their son Joseph and daughter-in-law Maggie Fitzsimmons of Oswego; his siblings James (Marcia) Bevacqua, John Fitzsimmons (Linda), and Cathy (Bill) Pullen all of Oswego.

He also leaves behind his Aunt Fran Solazzo, and his father-in-law Frank Terminella, along with his nieces and nephews Jim and Ashlee Bevacqua, John (Kristen) Fitzsimmons, Tom and Dave Wild, Stephanie (Greg) Colasurdo, and Jeffrey Primeau.

In addition he is survived by many great nieces, nephews and cousins. He was also predeceased by his mother-in-law Lois Terminella, and brother-in-law Jerry Primeau.

The family would like to thank Dr. Santosh Kumar and all his staff at Hematology Oncology Associates for their compassion and care given to Joe. To remember Joe in a special way, please make a donation in his name to Cancer Connects, 5008 Brittonfield Parkway, P.O. Box 2010, East Syracuse, NY 13057, or the Oswego County Humane Society, or a charity of your choice.

At Joe’s request there will be no services, and his burial at St. Peter’s Cemetery will be private. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th. St. Oswego.

