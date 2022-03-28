FULTON – Josephine Mangicotti, 91, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully at Morningstar Care Center, Oswego, New York.

Josephine was born in Liverpool, New York, to the late Valerdino and Josephine (Zagame) Mirra. Unfortunately, Josie’s parents passed while she was a young child, and she was raised by her loving aunt and uncle who also pre-deceased her: Mary and Carmen Mirra.

She grew up in Liverpool and became a longtime resident of Fulton after she married the love of her life, the late Vincent Mangicotti.

They were together for over 44 years raising their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Josie was past employed with GE, Syracuse, New York, and St. Luke’s Health Services, Oswego. She was a devoted communicant of Immaculate Conception Church and later Holy Trinity Parish, Fulton. Josie was also an avid volunteer with the Church’s CCD program.

She had dedicated her life to being a homemaker for her family and her devoted follower of God. Her faith was at the upmost importance and molded how she lived her life. It was undeniable to anyone who knew her how important her faith was to her because she chose to be kind and to show love to those close to her and others she encountered during her blessed life.

She was pre-deceased by her sisters and brothers: Vita Mirra, Anthony Mirra, Valardino “Bernie” Mirra, Albert Mirra, Joseph Mirra, and John Mirra, Carmella Orr, Thomas Vona and Joseph Vona.

Josephine is survived by her children: Mary Jo (Robert) Alcaro of Baldwinsville, NY and Dena (Duane) Norton of Oswego, Vincent A. (Bettie Loughrey,) 1 stepson: James (Diane) Mangicotti; her sister Louise (Tony) Cirino of Liverpool, NY; her grandchildren: Colten Norton, Lori (Gary) Donahue, Nicholas Mangicotti, and Tammie (Robert) Bonoffski; her great grandchildren: Zachary, Isabella, Clarissa, Taylor and Chloe.

She is also survived by many loved nieces, nephews and cousins whom she cherished with all her heart and they in return.

Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Trinity Parish, Fulton where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Joseph Scardella. Burial will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

Calling Hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton.

The family would like give their heartfelt and sincere thanks to the entire Morningstar Care Center staff for helping to take care of Josephine like she was their own mom and family member. Their staff is an exceptional group of people, and our family will be forever blessed and grateful for the outstanding care that was given to our mother and our family during her later years.

