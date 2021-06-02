FULTON – Judith Ann Williams Stoutenger, 81, formerly of Dundee, Florida, passed away peacefully at her Fulton, New York, home Tuesday, June 1 surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Stoutenger was born on April 13 in Syracuse, New York, to the late Gaylord and Doris (Smith) Williams. Judith was a graduate of Phoenix High School. She retired in 1995 from Oswego County Opportunities as the director of the OPTIONS program where she mentored many young parents throughout the county. Judy enjoyed reading. She was an avid crocheter who voluntarily and lovingly made and donated hundreds of blankets to veteran’s hospitals, nursing homes and hospital nurseries in Oswego County and Florida.

Judith is survived by her most devoted husband and best friend of 62 years: Donald K. Stoutenger, their children: Deborah (Steven) Schnurr, Donald (Michelle) Stoutenger Jr., Tammy (Keith) Kostoroski and Lisa (Michael) Griffin, her brother and sister-in-law Lawrence and Mary Ellen Williams of Port St. Lucie, FL.

She will always be remembered in the hearts of all her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Following Judith’s wishes there will be no services and she wanted her family to encourage her many friends and extended family near and far in lieu of flowers to plant a perennial as a natural yearly honor and fond remembrance of Judith.

