FULTON, NY – Judith K. Patterson, 81, of Fulton, NY died Saturday August 5, 2023 with her family by her side. Mrs. Patterson was born in Jamestown, NY the daughter of the late Theo ‘Ted’ and Flossie (Richter) Keith.

Mrs. Patterson was vice president and secretary of Patterson Warehousing Inc., Fulton, NY, where she worked alongside her husband and family. She loved the game of golf and was a competitive member of the Ladies League at Beaver Meadows Golf Club for many years.

Mrs. Patterson was a long-time season ticket holder for Syracuse University Basketball and proudly supported the Orange. She married her husband, William, in 1964 and together they had a beautiful marriage filled with love and joy. They would winter in Florida, summer in Fair Haven, and always cherished their time together in their hometown of Fulton, NY.

She was a wonderful cook and loved making memories in the kitchen with her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Patterson is survived by her loving husband William W. Patterson III of Fulton, NY, and their children William W. (Jennifer) Patterson IV of Fulton, NY; Jill (Mark) Leonardo of Rochester, NY; and their grandchildren Joanna Leonardo; Keara Patterson; Matthew Leonardo; Alexa Patterson; William W. Patterson V; and Carleigh Patterson.

Funeral services and burial at Mt. Adnah will be private. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S. Fulton, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Patterson’s memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Association CNY Chapter 5015 Campuswood Dr. Suite 102 E. Syracuse, NY13057.

