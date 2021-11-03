SCRIBA, NY – Karen J. Carr, 79, of Scriba, New York, passed away Sunday October 31, 2021 in the Oswego Hospital.

Karen was born in Ransomville, New York, the daughter of the late William and Ethel (Schultz) Strassburg. Karen was a baker for Top’s Friendly Market in Oswego, New York, where she enjoyed making breads and sweet treats for friends and customers. She liked playing, watching and attending all sporting events.

Karen was predeceased by her husband Willis Carr in 2019, and her brother Robert Strassburg.

She is survived by her loving children Terrie (Scott) Purce of Fair Haven, Randy (Maryalice) Carr of Ransomville, NY and Lori Carr of Oswego.

Karen is also survived by her grandchildren Sarah Purce, Cortnie Purce, Cassandra Carr, great grandson Owen Purce, and her brother Timothy (Tanis) Strassburg of Wilson, NY.

Calling hours will be Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St. Oswego, NY. Private burial will be in Peck Cemetery.

