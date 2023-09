FULTON – Katherine “Kay” (Cozart) Chalone, 96, formerly of Fulton, New York, was privately buried May 6 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton with Deacon Jeff Dean giving the Final Rite of Committal.

The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton had care of the arrangements.

Katherine’s obituary can be found here.

