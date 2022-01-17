FULTON – Katherine “Kay” (Cozart) Chalone, 96, formerly of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s Chittenango, New York, home surrounded by her family.

Kay was born in Fulton to the late Stephen and Mary (Ksenek) Kozar. She was a longtime resident of both Fulton and Liverpool, New York. She was past employed for 10 years with Armstrong Co., Fulton.

Kay was pre-deceased by her husband Fred Chalone in 1999, her siblings: John Kozar, Julia Youngs, and Anna Cozart; son-in-law: Dr. Thomas H. Hinkle and 2 step-grandchildren: Michael and Sherri.

Kay is survived by her four daughters: Cindy Hinkle of Liverpool, NY; Mary Kay (Dave) Nels of Chittenango, NY; Kathy (Gary) Skelly of GA; and Nancy Chalone of Liverpool, NY; step-daughter: Sandy Chalone of Minetto, NY; her brother Joe (Betty) Cozart of Fulton, NY; her friend of 92 years and sister-in-law Vita Chalone; 5 grandchildren: Ben, Lara, Emily, Sasha and Gina and 3 step-grandchildren: Richard, Leah and Greg; and several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

There will be a private calling hour followed by a private funeral service officiated by Rev. Jeff Dean held in the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton. Burial with committal service will be conducted in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. In adherence with NYS Mandates: face masks will be required to enter.

